Verizon customers in Los Angeles County experience service interruptions after vandals cut fiber lines, company says

Verizon customers across Los Angeles County experience service interruptions on Friday morning after vandals allegedly cut multiple fiber lines, the company said.

It is unclear how many customers were impacted, but the company quickly posted a statement on its website saying, "Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working to resolve this quickly."

In a statement to CBS Los Angeles, a spokesperson for Verizon said the fiber cuts were due to "acts of vandalism" that affected customers in Greater Los Angeles County.

"These dangerous acts not only impact families, students, and businesses, they are a direct threat to the safety and security of Angelenos," a spokesperson for Verizon said. "We know how much people rely on Verizon and we are actively working with community leaders on ways to stop these actions."

It is unclear in what area the fiber lines were cut or when service was restored.