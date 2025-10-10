Watch CBS News
Local News

Verizon customers in Los Angeles County experience service interruptions after vandals cut fiber lines, company says

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Verizon customers across Los Angeles County experience service interruptions on Friday morning after vandals allegedly cut multiple fiber lines, the company said.

It is unclear how many customers were impacted, but the company quickly posted a statement on its website saying, "Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working to resolve this quickly."

In a statement to CBS Los Angeles, a spokesperson for Verizon said the fiber cuts were due to "acts of vandalism" that affected customers in Greater Los Angeles County.

"These dangerous acts not only impact families, students, and businesses, they are a direct threat to the safety and security of Angelenos," a spokesperson for Verizon said. "We know how much people rely on Verizon and we are actively working with community leaders on ways to stop these actions."

It is unclear in what area the fiber lines were cut or when service was restored. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue