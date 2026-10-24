Ventura police investigating woman's "suspicious death" after body found near train tracks

Ventura police are investigating what they called a "suspicious death" after a woman's body was found near railroad tracks early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the tracks near the 4000 block of Transport Street at around 3:50 a.m. after learning of an unconscious woman in the area, according to a news release from the Ventura Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult female who was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, the release said.

The victim's identity has not been released as detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone who has more information was urged to contact VPD Major Crimes Unit Sergeant Fabian Gutierrez at 805-339-4428.