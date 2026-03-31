1 arrested after apparent early-morning shooting in Ventura

The Ventura Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man after an apparent shooting early Tuesday morning.

Officers booked resident Barry Lake, 26, for "Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing a police officer," according to Ventura PD. The charge is a misdemeanor that could result in up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office jail records showed that officers also booked him with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Lake's next court date is scheduled for April 2.

Investigators said the shooting happened at about 5:05 a.m. near the intersection of Riverside and Simpson streets. Ventura PD said officers heard gunfire coming from a nearby bike path when they arrived. One of the officers saw Lake and another person running away from the same area.

While police apprehended Lake, the other suspect escaped. Detectives and officers combed through the area and found an AR-15-style firearm near the location where the suspects started running away.

No one was wounded during the shooting or arrest.

Ventura PD said its Major Crimes Unit is still investigating the shooting. The department urged anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Sergeant Fabian Gutierrez at (805) 339-4428.