Arson suspect arrested for allegedly setting Ventura County motel on fire

An alleged arsonist was arrested on Saturday for setting fire to a Ventura County motel, according to authorities.

In a news release shared by the Ventura Police Department, officers said they were called to the Rex Motel, located at 2406 Thompson Boulevard, just off the 101 Freeway, in Ventura.

They were called to the scene to "check the well-being of an occupant of a room" and arrived to see a "significant amount of smoke coming from the room," the release said. Because of this, Ventura City firefighters were also contacted to assist with the incident.

"Officers and firefighters attempted to make entry to protect life, but found the door had been barricaded from the inside," the release said.

After they were finally able to force the door open, officers said a large amount of black smoke poured out of the room. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, allowing officers to enter.

"Once inside, they encountered the suspect in this case, who resisted their efforts to rescue him from the fire," according to the release.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Ventura resident David Recalde, was eventually arrested without incident. Officers said it was determined that he intentionally set the fire.

"Recalde was already on active parole for ... assault likely to cause great bodily injury," the release said. He was arrested for arson, resisting/delaying/obstructing firefighters, and parole hold.

As the investigation continues, authorities asked anyone who has further information to contact Sergeant Fabian Gutierrez at 805-339-4428.