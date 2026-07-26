Ventura man accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a woman in remote part of Santa Paula

The Ventura Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man accused of kidnapping a woman and threatening to kill her after leaving a downtown bar on Saturday night.

Officers booked Ignacio Anzaldo, 33, on a host of allegations, including attempted murder, kidnapping and domestic violence.

Investigators said Anzaldo left a bar with a woman and became irate while they were driving away. The woman told police that Anzaldo attacked her and threatened to kill her in a remote part of Santa Paula.

When they arrived at Wheeler Canyon Road, Anzaldo allegedly started to cut the woman with a knife until a neighbor heard the commotion and intervened, allowing the woman to escape.

She made her way to the police station, where officers noticed she had sustained significant injuries. Paramedics took her to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to Ventura PD.

Officers located Anzaldo and arrested him without incident. Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and urged any witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Sgt. Fabian Gutierrez from the Major Crimes Unit at (805) 339-4428.