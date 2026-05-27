Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in Ventura County, according to health officials

Ventura County health officials on Tuesday confirmed that a local bird tested positive for West Nile Virus earlier in May.

In a news release shared by the Ventura County Environmental Health Division, officials said they received confirmation from the California Department of Public Health that a bird collected on May 12 from Ventura had tested positive for the virus.

"WNV is established in Ventura County and additional WNV positives are expected," the release said. "This is the first detection of WNV activity this year in Ventura County."

To date, there have been no human cases of the virus reported.

As part of the investigation, health officials said they would monitor for mosquito breeding sites in the area where the bird was collected and provide treatment if evidence of breeding was found.

In order to limit exposure to West Nile Virus, health officials offered several pieces of advice, including:

eliminating standing water on property

making sure that doors and windows have tight-fitted screens without holes

wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk

use Environmental Protection Agency-approved insect repellent containing Picaridin, DEET, Oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535.

West Nile Virus can affect humans and animals, like horses, the agency said. Earlier in May, officials advised the public that rising temperatures paired with increased rainfall would lead to peak mosquito season. They warned of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, otherwise known as an "ankle biter" mosquito, which is aggressive during the daytime and nighttime and can transmit viruses like dengue, Zika, Chikungunya and yellow fever.

Officials said that anyone wishing to report mosquitoes or breeding sources in Ventura County should call the mosquito complaint hotline at 805-658-4310.