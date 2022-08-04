Ventura County to host job fair for veterans and people with military experience

Ventura County Human Services Agency Veteran Services Office will host a Military and Veteran Job Fair and Expo on Saturday, August 20, 2022

The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ventura County Office of Education located at 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo.

It is free for active-duty military, U.S. Veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, and members of the Guard and Reserve.

"This is the area's largest Veteran job fair," said Jim McHugh, Ventura County Veteran Services Officer, "and an ideal place to help Veterans find good paying jobs and to help businesses in need of leadership."

The Expo and Job Fair will have up to 30 service providers on-site, and as many as 20 employers will be recruiting job seekers with military experience for job opportunities in manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, customer service, public transportation, public safety, office professional, supported living, and more.

People can pre-register for this event at the 2022 Military and Veteran Job Fair & Expo Attendee Registration Link.