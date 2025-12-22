Ventura County man charged for threatening to kill parents, deputies and bomb hoax

Ventura County prosecutors charged a 32-year-old man with threatening to kill deputies, his parents and calling in a bomb hoax at a local business.

Oak Park resident Michael Weisman faces nine criminal charges, which include the threats against his parents and the deputies, as well as the false bomb threat, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Dec. 5, Weisman allegedly threatened to harm himself and other people but drove off before deputies arrived, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived at the scene, Weisman's family told investigators that he had threatened to kill his parents, innocent people and responding deputies, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that he also issued a bomb threat against a Thousand Oaks business that was open at the time.

Ventura County deputies responded to the business and instructed patrons to shelter in place as they secured the area. Deputies also contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department station near Weisman's home.

LA County deputies arrested Weisman at a shopping center in Agoura Hills. Deputies booked Weisman into Ventura County jail.