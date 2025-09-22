2 arrested for stealing mail from Ventura County post office

Two Los Angeles County residents have been arrested for stealing mail from a Ventura County post office, authorities said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 18, when deputies were notified of a mail theft that had taken place at the United States Postal Service Office located in the 2100 block of Pickwick Drive in Camarillo, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

"During the initial investigation, deputies spotted the suspect vehicle nearby," the release said. "As they coordinated to make a traffic stop, the suspects started discarding stolen mail from their vehicle."

After they finally got the suspects to stop, authorities took both into custody without incident. They have been identified as 20-year-old Sylmar resident Julian Mancilla Sotelo and 27-year-old Glendale resident Angel Garcia.

Deputies recovered multiple pieces of stolen mail from inside their car and outside, where they were discarded by the suspects, the release said.

"The stolen items are believed to have come from mailboxes in the cities of Camarillo, Carpinteria, Oxnard and Ventura," deputies noted.

So far, investigators have identified 16 victims and have been able to return recovered pieces of mail. Efforts are ongoing to deliver the remaining stolen mail to the owners.

Garcia and Mancilla were booked for mail theft, identity theft, conspiracy, destruction of evidence and fraud involving 10 or more victims, the release said.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact VCSO at (805) 654-9511.