Ventura County Grande Fire burns through brush near Piru, evacuation warnings issued

Fire crews are battling a brush fire burning west of Val Verde in the Piru area of Ventura County.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the blaze has reached 50 acres, with evacuation warnings in place.

The fire is in steep terrain, difficult for crews to access and is spreading at a moderate rate.

"Multiple fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters are assigned to the incident along with over 100 firefighters …," VCFD said.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for areas east of Lake Piru to the Los Angeles County line. Residents are encouraged to follow emergency.venturacounty.gov for the latest updates on evacuations.

Residents are also advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke and to stay prepared for changing conditions.