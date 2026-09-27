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Ventura County firefighter suffers "significant injuries" after being struck by a car on-duty

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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An on-duty firefighter with the Ventura County Fire Department suffered significant injuries after they were hit by a car in Simi Valley early Sunday morning, authorities said. 

According to the department, the firefighter was hit at about 3 a.m. while working at the scene of an unrelated traffic collision that took place in the area of State Route 118 and the Tapo Canyon Road on-ramp.

The firefighter, who remains unidentified publicly, was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries. The exact injuries were not disclosed.

As of 6:45 a.m., it's not yet clear if the driver who hit the firefighter could face any criminal penalties. The CHP didn't disclose whether alcohol, drugs or speed could've been a factor in the crash.

No additional details were immediatley made available. The CHP's investigation remains ongoing.

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