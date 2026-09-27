Ventura County firefighter suffers "significant injuries" after being struck by a car on-duty

An on-duty firefighter with the Ventura County Fire Department suffered significant injuries after they were hit by a car in Simi Valley early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the department, the firefighter was hit at about 3 a.m. while working at the scene of an unrelated traffic collision that took place in the area of State Route 118 and the Tapo Canyon Road on-ramp.

The firefighter, who remains unidentified publicly, was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries. The exact injuries were not disclosed.

As of 6:45 a.m., it's not yet clear if the driver who hit the firefighter could face any criminal penalties. The CHP didn't disclose whether alcohol, drugs or speed could've been a factor in the crash.

No additional details were immediatley made available. The CHP's investigation remains ongoing.