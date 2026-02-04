Video shows immigration agents clashing with protesters in Ventura County

Dramatic video shows the moment that a woman was thrown to the ground when federal agents clashed with an immigrants' rights group in Ventura County on Monday afternoon.

"I was just in shock," said Tomas Rebecchi, who witnessed the incident as part of a crowd of citizens who had gathered to peacefully observe and document U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who were working outside of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A woman being thrown to the ground by a federal immigration agent in Ventura County on Feb. 2, 2026. Cell Phone Video

Footage shows the agent tossing the woman to the ground shortly before using pepper spray on the crowd of observers who had gathered outside the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

"I was just making sure she was okay, and next emotion that kicked in was anger," Rebecchi said. "For someone to throw a woman that hard to the ground and act tough, until other men started walking up to him."

He said that at no point did he or any of the other demonstrators pose a physical threat to officers.

"It was really crazy, excessive use of force, and there was no need for what they did and the way they reacted tous," Rebecchi said.

The video also shows agents detaining one person during the incident, walking them to a van as the altercation ensued. The agent is seen raising the pepper spray can, pointing it towards the crowd in what looked to be an attempt to keep them at a distance.

"That's why we have to be there to observe like this. They'll twist the story, they'll change it, and that's why we need to be there recording, observing and pushing back when they're using force against innocent people," Rebecchi said.

As a father of two, he says that he's not typically someone looking to put himself in a dangerous situation, but after witnessing what he did on Monday, he says that his family's own immigration history makes it more personal. He says that he won't be discouraged from taking action again.

"This community, these are the times that come together," Rebecchi said. "That was got my family through it, and that's what's going to get us through this time."

CBS LA reached out to the volunteer group in an attempt to speak with the woman who was thrown to the ground, but she declined to speak about the incident.

Ventura County Sheriff's officials said that they are aware of the incident but directed further questions to ICE. CBS LA has reached out to both ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, but has not yet heard back.