Ventura County deputies shoot man who allegedly had knife, bow and arrow in Thousand Oaks

Ventura County deputies shot an allegedly armed man in Thousand Oaks early Sunday morning.

It happened a little before 7 a.m. when deputies were on Avenida de los Arboles, according to a statement from Ventura County Sheriff's Department officials.

"The incident began when deputies made contact with a 37-year-old man who was observed holding a knife," the statement said. "During the contact, the man advanced towards one of the deputies in a threatening manner with another device that appeared to be a bow and arrow."

Deputies say that despite ordering the man to drop the weapon several times, he did not comply and continued to "aggressively approach" the deputy.

"As a result, an officer-involved shooting occurred," deputies said.

They rendered medical aid to the suspect until he was taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics. He is said to be in critical but stable condition at the latest.

Investigators say that a knife and an item that "looked similar to a bow" was recovered at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Both VCSD and the District Attorney's Office will not investigate the incident.

Per department policy, the deputy who fired shots was placed on administrative leave.

Thousand Oaks Police Department is contracted with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (805) 384-4726.