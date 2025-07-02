Ventura County deputies shoot, kill man who allegedly fired gun during mental health crisis

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man Tuesday night after he allegedly fired a gun from a balcony in Thousand Oaks, according to authorities.

In a news release, the department said deputies from the Thousand Oaks Police Department responded at about 8 p.m. to a home on the 500 block of Racquet Club Lane on reports of a man experiencing a mental health issue while in possession of a gun.

Family members told deputies at the scene that the man, 23 of Thousand Oaks, was threatening family members while armed.

While deputies spoke to a family member, the man appeared on a balcony of the home. He then allegedly fired the gun, at which point at least one deputy opened fire on him.

The man was declared dead at the scene. He has yet to be publicly identified.

No additional details were immediately made available. It's not clear who or what the man was allegedly trying to shoot when he discharged his weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing. The VCSO said more details will be released at a later time.