Ventura County deputies chase Ford Mustang driver into Los Angeles

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department chased a suspect into Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

The suspect was in a yellow Ford Mustang. The driver sped down the I-405 Freeway. The California Highway Patrol said the suspect was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies initially said they started chasing him for an alleged grand theft.

The Mustang continued down the 405 Freeway until it reached Westchester. The pursuit continued on surface streets near LAX towards Inglewood.

The driver eventually entered the I-105 Freeway eastbound before entering the southbound 110 Freeway. The Mustang sustained damage while trying to pass traffic.

The driver and passenger surrendered on the CA-91 after slowing to a stop on the side of the road.