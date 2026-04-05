Suspect arrested after CHP pursuit through Ventura, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties

A suspect was finally arrested hours after they started leading California Highway Patrol officers on a lengthy pursuit through several Southern California counties on Sunday.

The pursuit began somewhere in Ventura County, according to deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. They said that they began the chase for an alleged traffic infraction before handing the incident over to CHP.

Despite initially telling CBS LA that the suspect was wanted for attempted murder, CHP officers later disclosed that the suspect was wanted for evading.

The suspect led pursuing officers along the 101 and 134 freeways. As of 6:15 p.m., they were heading eastbound on the 134 towards Pasadena with two CHP patrol cars following close behind. They then got onto the 210 Freeway heading east.

At this point, CBS LA's helicopter, SkyCal, was forced to detour due to low gas levels. While the helicopter was refueling, the suspect began driving through the Inland Empire on the 215 Freeway through Ontario and Fontana before heading up the 15 Freeway near Wrightwood and then through the Victorville-Hesperia area.

While driving through San Bernardino County, the suspect was seen driving at much slower speeds than earlier, only cruising along the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway at speeds up to 45 miles per hour.

After SkyCal again left their overhead view of the chase due to connection issues, CHP officers reported that the suspect had finally been arrested near Hodge Road on the 15 Freeway in Barstow. They were arrested without incident.