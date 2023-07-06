Venice water main bursts, spraying over homes

Just after midnight Thursday, a water main burst in a Venice residential alley, shooting water 60 feet in the air, and spraying homes.

Two homes in the alley behind the 300 block of E. Grand Boulevard were impacted by minor flooding and rock and debris that sprayed about.

Residents in the area said they had noticed a growing pothole at the site where the water main burst.

A water main burst shoots out a 60-foot geyser, awakening residents and causing minor flooding, rocks and debris sprayed about. KCAL News

"I was awake, I was like what is that noise? I thought someone was dragging something, then I thought it was a sudden thunderstorm, but it didn't stop," said resident Jennifer Cress.

The Department of Water and Power arrived to make repairs.