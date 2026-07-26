Venice Pier rip currents sweep swimmers into LA County ocean

Dangerous rip currents pulled two swimmers away from the Los Angeles County shore near the Venice Pier on Saturday.

"Yesterday was one of the worst rips I've ever seen," witness Adam Rose said. "I mean, it puts the gnarly in the idea of a gnarly rip current."

Rose captured both rescues on camera on Saturday.

"It was a relief because it's a really scary thought that people are being swept out like that," Rose said.

Two lifeguards from the Los Angeles County Fire Department battled through the powerful waves to rescue the two swimmers and return them to safety.

"That was an awesome display of that beach patron or that beachgoer staying calm," lifeguard Pono Barnes said.

Barnes watched the video and said the swimmer did exactly what lifeguards want people to do: stay calm.

It's been a busy weekend for lifeguards with ocean rescues climbing into the thousands from Friday through Sunday. Barnes said the numbers are not normal but aren't surprising considering the conditions.

"We have that human element paired with some significant swell in the water," Barnes said. "We have some hazardous conditions and rip currents are stronger and intensified by that swell."

Lifeguards said that if you see someone struggling in the water, do not jump in and risk becoming a second victim. They advised swimmers to never try to outswim a rip current by heading directly back to shore. They said floating is your best option and to then swim parallel to the beach until you are out of the current.