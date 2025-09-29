23-year-old pedestrian killed by Venice hit-and-run driver, Los Angeles police say

Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 23-year-old man in Venice.

It happened on Sept. 20 at around 2 a.m., when police were called to the area near Washington Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that the victim, who still hasn't been publicly identified, was crossing the street when he was struck by a blue SUV. Instead of stopping to help, the driver fled from the area. The car was last seen heading east on Washington Boulevard, police said.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been authorized by Los Angeles city leaders for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 473-0234.