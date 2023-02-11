Vehicle theft suspect arrested after police pursuit in Sylmar

A suspected car thief led Los Angeles police officers on a brief chase Friday in the Sylmar area, then was taken into custody after he ran across a freeway and tried to hide.

The incident began about 9 a.m., when someone reported their vehicle was stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

About a half hour afterward, officers saw the vehicle and chased it to the area of Sayre Street and the Foothill (210) Freeway, where the man got out and ran across the freeway, and then ran back across it again.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area, and took the man into custody a short time later. His name was not immediately available.

The westbound 210 Freeway was closed temporarily in the area as a precaution, the California Highway Patrol reported.