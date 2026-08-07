Vehicle crashes into Glendale preschool, 8 children with minor injuries

A vehicle crashed into a preschool classroom on Friday afternoon, leaving eight children with minor injuries, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The collision was reported just before 2 p.m., at 1212 N. Pacific Avenue, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

Glendale police say a 79-year-old woman was detained after the crash, and a DUI investigation was conducted; there were no signs of impairment. Sgt. Gaik Pobokhian said the driver was not affiliated with Grandview House Preschool and was attempting to make a U-turn in the school's parking lot.

A classroom at Grandview House Preschool was damaged after a vehicle crashed into the school's building, leaving eight children with minor injuries. CBS LA

"During the U-turn, she accelerated, struck a parked vehicle in that lot, went through the gate and into that classroom…," Pobokhian said, noting that there were students in the classroom.

"At this time, it's been deemed an accident ... the gas pedal and the brake pedal were confused," Pobokhian said.

Eight children with minor injuries were transported to hospitals, and police said they are all being released to their families. No adults were injured.

Aerial footage taken shortly after the crash showed a dark-colored vehicle halfway into a building, with a basketball hoop and tricycle path in sight. Parents could be seen carrying children nearby.

The fire department is examining the building's integrity.