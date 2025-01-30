Vasilevskiy stops 28 shots, Hagel scores 2 goals and Tampa Bay blanks Los Angeles 3-0

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots, Brandon Hagel scored two goals and had an assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Thursday night.

Anthony Cirelli scored his fourth short-handed goal of the season for the Kings. The shutout was Vasilevskiy's second this season and 37th of his career.

David Rittich finished with 30 saves for Los Angeles, which has lost four straight. The Kings were shut out for the second consecutive game and fell to 2-7-1 in the past 10 games.

Hagel opened the scoring at 4:45 of the first period and opened up some breathing room with his second with less than five minutes to play. Cirelli scored an empty-net goal with 1:17 left.

Takeaways

Kings: After playing 23:51 in his season debut on Wednesday, Drew Doughty was back in the lineup on Thursday. Los Angeles fell to 11-14-2 on the road.

Lightning: Defenseman Victor Hedman, who on Thursday was named captain for Team Sweden for the Four Nations Face-off, became the 10th Swedish-born player to appear in 1,100 career regular-season games. Vasilevskiy recorded his 21st career assist.

Key moment

Los Angeles appeared to tie the game when Quinton Byfield converted a breakaway at 7:41 of the second period just after killing off a penalty. But Tampa Bay challenged for offside and the goal was overturned because Jacob Moverare entered the zone early.

Key stat

The Kings were held to two or fewer goals for the seventh consecutive game.

Up next

The Kings are at Carolina and the Lightning host the Islanders both on Saturday night.