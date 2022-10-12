Watch CBS News
Vandals ransack special education classroom in Lake Balboa

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Tables burned, fish killed, computers stolen and a heartbroken teacher left to clean up the mess after vandals ransacked a special education classroom in Lake Balboa.

"They tipped over computers, smashed computers," said special education teacher Kyle McDonald. "Dumped out the fertilizer. Tipped over the plants."

This isn't the first time McDonald surveyed the damage he found inside his Mulholland Middle School classroom. In this latest instance on Monday morning, thieves ransacked his classroom, stealing electronics and destroying almost anything they could find.

After filing a police report, the first thought that crossed McDonald's mind was how this would impact his students. 

"It was really distressing," he said. "And I know it really hurt the children a lot. It really upset their routine. Kids with autism strive on routine."

Striving to create a positive environment for his students, McDonald spent thousands of dollars to create what was an ugly lot into an oasis garden with everything — including a pet peacock named Eli. 

The thieves stole his gardening tools.

"Every day during the summer, I'd show up here with my parents watering the garden," he said.

School employees like Lisa Boyle said this malicious act hurt so many especially since it was the second time, in just as many weeks, that the classroom has been vandalized. 

"It was like a tornado came through," she said.

The school said it's planning to install security cameras and will try to fortify the doors. McDonald said he is just grateful his students are able to be back in their classroom just a day later — many of whom are determined to move forward. 

"I'm going to make this an even better place," he said. "I'm going to use this as a stepping stone and choose not to go down a path of negativity." 

The school said they have a lead as to who might have broken in and are trying to trace the Chromebooks that were stolen. In the meantime, McDonald is asking the community to donate to keep the beautiful haven open for students. 

First published on October 11, 2022 / 5:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

