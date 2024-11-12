Van Nuys street racing crash kills innocent bystander in another car, search for suspect continues

As two vehicles were street racing in Van Nuys Friday night, authorities said, one of them collided into a car not involved in the race. Over the weekend, a man inside the uninvolved car died from his injuries, police said Tuesday.

He and another man in the car were both hospitalized in critical condition after the crash on Sherman Way around 9:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They were inside a Honda Civic driving eastbound on Sherman Way, which was attempting a left turn into a parking lot at Sherman Circle when a Mercedes GT63 going westbound slammed into the Honda. The Mercedes was racing with a Rolls Royce Cullinan when it hit the right side of the Honda, according to police.

Now, four days later, police are still searching for one of the racing drivers. The other driver has been arrested.

Paramedics at the scene of a street racing crash in Van Nuys that left two people in critical condition and another two wounded on Nov. 8, 2024. KCAL News

When the Mercedes and the Honda collided, the Rolls Royce veered to the left to avoid also hitting the Honda — sending the SUV into oncoming traffic before it crashed into a Chevy Traverse going eastbound, police said. From there, the Rolls Royce hit a curb and the driver got out and fled, leaving the SUV there and not trying to help anyone who was injured, according to LAPD.

As paramedics rushed the two severely injured men in the Honda to a hospital, the driver of the Mercedes was also taken to a hospital after he complained of pain injuries, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving while the driver of the Rolls Royce is still being sought by detectives in connection with allegations of reckless driving and hit-and-run.

"Driving at an unsafe speed can cause serious consequences and death to innocent bystanders," LAPD said in a statement.

The statement was issued Saturday while police confirmed the victim's death Tuesday. So the initial allegations of reckless driving and hit-and-run could potentially be changed or upgraded.

Police have not released the identity of the man killed. No other details have been released.

LAPD is urging anyone with video footage of the crash to please come forward to police. Detectives are also asking that anyone with other information about the collision reach LAPD Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114 or Officer Hansen at 818-644-8255. Calls during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be submitted at lapdonline.org.