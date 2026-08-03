Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead in street in Van Nuys after shooting

By
Tina Patel
Tina Patel
If you're an early riser, you can catch Tina reporting on CBS LA Mornings.
Read Full Bio
Tina Patel,
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

 A man was found dead in the street after a shooting in Van Nuys on Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said just after 2 a.m. they received a call from someone who was driving around looking for parking near Murietta Avenue and Hart Street when they saw a man lying in the street.

Initially, the caller thought the man might have been stabbed, but when officers arrived, they found out the victim had been shot multiple times. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a toolbox found in the middle of the street, about 50 feet away from the victim, but police don't know if it's connected to the incident.

"Unfortunately, right now we have very little details about what's going on," said Lt. Guy Nolan, from the LAPD. "We've been here for a few hours now. We're still trying to wake up some residents, canvass for surveillance video, and try to find out if there are any witnesses who saw anything."

There is no information about the possible suspect or motive behind this shooting. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue