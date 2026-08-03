Man found dead in street in Van Nuys after shooting

A man was found dead in the street after a shooting in Van Nuys on Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said just after 2 a.m. they received a call from someone who was driving around looking for parking near Murietta Avenue and Hart Street when they saw a man lying in the street.

Initially, the caller thought the man might have been stabbed, but when officers arrived, they found out the victim had been shot multiple times. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a toolbox found in the middle of the street, about 50 feet away from the victim, but police don't know if it's connected to the incident.

"Unfortunately, right now we have very little details about what's going on," said Lt. Guy Nolan, from the LAPD. "We've been here for a few hours now. We're still trying to wake up some residents, canvass for surveillance video, and try to find out if there are any witnesses who saw anything."

There is no information about the possible suspect or motive behind this shooting.