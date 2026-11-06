33-year-old man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles police say

Los Angeles police are searching for a woman they believe was behind the wheel when a 33-year-old man was killed in a San Fernando Valley hit-and-run crash last week.

The crash happened at around 5:55 p.m. on November 5, when police were called to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Victory Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the pedestrian, since identified as Ramon Noriega, was crossing the street between Willis Avenue and Cedros Avenue when he was struck by a blue Volvo V70.

"A second vehicle, a red sedan, traveling eastbound on Victory Boulevard subsequently ran over the pedestrian as he was lying in the roadway," the release said. "The victim became trapped underneath the vehicle until he was dislodged."

While the first driver stopped to cooperate with the LAPD investigation, police said the second driver fled the area, driving northbound. On Friday, they confirmed that the driver of the red sedan was a female but were unable to identify her.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered to anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver, LAPD's release said.

As they continue searching for the hit-and-run driver, LAPD asked anyone with more information to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Hansen at 818-644-8255.