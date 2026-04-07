Van Nuys apartment fire leaves 1 in serious condition

A man is in at least serious condition after a fire tore through a Van Nuys apartment on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze was reported at 12:44 p.m. at a four-story apartment building at 7342 North Haskell Avenue. Flames were showing from a balcony on the second floor of the building, the lowest floor containing apartment units.

Firefighters managed to knock the fire down within 14 minutes.

A man, 75, was transported to a local hospital in at least serious condition. He was not identified publicly.

The fire didn't spread to any other apartment units or structures. The cause was yet to be determined by Tuesday afternoon.

No additional details were immediately made available.