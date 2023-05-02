Van crashes through Santa Ana apartment, hospitalizing 2; driver at large

Minivan driver at large after crashing into Santa Ana apartment

Minivan driver at large after crashing into Santa Ana apartment

Minivan driver at large after crashing into Santa Ana apartment

A van crashed into a Santa Ana apartment Monday night, injuring two occupants in the residence, and the driver fled the scene on foot. The driver remained at large Tuesday morning.

Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to a report of a fire and a vehicle into a structure on the 1600 block of West Memory Lane at about 10:20 p.m. Monday.

One woman was hospitalized in critical condition. A second person was hospitalized in unknown condition.

A minivan crashed through the front wall of the building. A woman sitting on a couch was pinned for about 30 minutes before rescuers freed her.

The driver fled, and investigators said there may have been a second person in the van who also ran away.

Santa Ana police were investigating.

The building was being examined for structural integrity due to the size of the hole the minivan made in the exterior wall.