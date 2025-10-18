LAPD officers searching for San Fernando Valley hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian in critical condition

Detectives are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman while she was walking in a crosswalk in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley on Friday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Van Nuys Boulevard at around 9:20 a.m. after learning of crash involving a pedestrian, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

They said that the woman, who hasn't been identified, was crossing Chandler northbound inside of the crosswalk when she was struck by a sliver Lexus NX350H that was heading east. The driver did not stop to help the victim, instead continuing to flee from the area, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics with severe injuries, according to LAPD's release. As of Saturday she was said to remain in critical condition.

As with all hit-and-run crashes that result in death or severe injuries, a standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for anyone with information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 677-8157.