Valencia High School fight leaves 1 stabbed with a No. 2 pencil

Valencia High School was on a soft lockdown Thursday around 11:15 a.m. after one student was stabbed by another student with a No.2 pencil.

A representative from Los Angeles County Fire said the victim was taken to the hospital with a puncture wound to the side.

The William S. Hart Union High School District released information to parents saying two to three students were involved in an altercation causing injuries, but "contrary to rumors circulating, there was no firearm involved," wrote the district.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 12:20 PM

