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At least a dozen cars destroyed in Valencia after Ford dealership erupts in flames

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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At least a dozen cars were destroyed after a fire erupted at a Ford dealership in Valencia on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said they were dispatched to the 23900 block of Creekside Road around 4:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a commercial building fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof of one of the Ford dealership buildings. The fire department said firefighters quickly went into defensive mode because the flames were so aggressive. They were concerned the fire could spread to adjacent structures.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

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