At least a dozen cars destroyed in Valencia after Ford dealership erupts in flames

At least a dozen cars were destroyed after a fire erupted at a Ford dealership in Valencia on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said they were dispatched to the 23900 block of Creekside Road around 4:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a commercial building fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof of one of the Ford dealership buildings. The fire department said firefighters quickly went into defensive mode because the flames were so aggressive. They were concerned the fire could spread to adjacent structures.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.