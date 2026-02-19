USC women's win streak reaches six games with 66-59 win over Wisconsin

Jazzy Davidson had 24 points as the USC Trojans pushed their win streak to six games with their 66-59 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday.

It's her fourth consecutive game with over 20 points. She added five rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks on the day, helping USC in an uncharacteristically quiet offensive game.

Kara Dunn had the next highest scoring total with 14 and Kennedy Smith was limited to just eight points in 34 minutes.

Wisconsin had three players score in double digits on the day, with guards Kyrah Daniels and Zaja Dorja tying with 13 apiece. They fall to 13-14 on the year and 5-11 in conference play.

The Trojans have continued climbing the Big Ten standings with their win streak, pushing their record in conference play to 9-6 with three games left in the regular season.

Davidson's injury

Davidson brought a concerned silence to the Galen Center crowd when she went down in the final minutes of the game. She was carried off the court and into the Trojans' locker room, but after the game, head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said she was okay.

The nature of her injury is still unclear and it's unknown if she will miss any playing time.

Up next

The Trojans hit the road for a matchup with the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Wisconsin remains in Los Angeles for a game against the No. 2 UCLA Bruins.