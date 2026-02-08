USC women beat Illinois 70-62 on back of Jazzy Davidson's 27 points

The USC Trojans women's basketball team pushed their win streak to four games with a 70-62 victory over the Illinois Illini on Sunday.

They were led by freshman guard Jazzy Davidson, who netted 27 points with eight rebounds and eight assists on the day. As has been the case all season, Kennedy Smith and Kara Dunn both played critical roles in the contest, tallying a combined 34 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Trojans, now 16-8 and 7-6 in conference play, went to halftime up 37-23 and maintained their lead throughout the second half thanks to 44% shooting from the field.

Illinois was led by Cearah Parchment, who had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Destiny Jackson, who finished the day with 17 points and eight assists. The Illini are now 16-8 on the season and 6-7 in Big Ten play. They still hold a one-game lead over USC in the conference standings.

Up next

The Trojans return to the Galen Center on Thursday to host Indiana for their first matchup this season. The Hoosiers are currently 3-10 in conference play and 14-11 on the year.

Illinois will host Wisconsin on Wednesday. The Badgers are 13-11 this season and just 5-8 against Big Ten opponents.