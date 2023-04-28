SoCal football standouts Bryce Young, CJ Stroud taken as the first two picks in NFL Draft

A pair of Southern California stars were chosen as the men to lead their respective franchises during this year's NFL Draft.

With the first pick in the draft, the Carolina Panthers selected former Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young.

While with Mater Dei Hgh School, Young earned a five-star rating as a quarterback and was ranked the second-best high school player in the nation. He finished his four-year career with 52 games played, totaling 14,334 total passing and rushing yards. He scored 178 total touchdowns, 152 passing and 26 rushing.

After high school, Young took his talents to Tuscaloosa to play under the tutelage of famed college coach Nick Saban. Despite concerns surrounding his height and build, Young dazzled scouts with his ability to read the field, his awareness in the pocket and his athleticism which allowed him to dodge rushers and extend plays.

While at the University of Alabama, he drowned in accolades and awards, most notably the Heisman Trophy in 2021. He also was named as a consensus All-American and First-Team All-SEC in 2021.

Rancho Cucamonga standout CJ Stroud did not have to wait long to figure out where he is starting his NFL career as the Houston Texans came calling just one pick later.

Stroud started 35 games with Rancho Cucamonga High School, totaling 6,569 passing yards, and 328 rushing yards. He totaled 76 total touchdowns, 70 passing and 6 rushing.

Stroud headed to the Ohio State University but spent one year as a backup to Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields before taking the reigns for himself.

During his two years as the Buckeyes' signal caller, Stroud totaled 8,123 yards passing for 85 TDs with 11 interceptions. In addition to being a Heisman Trophy finalist twice, he was named Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year and Big 10 Quarterback of the Year, during his two years as a starter.

Despite a heartbreaking defeat in the College Football Playoffs, Stroud impressed scouts with a career game against the eventual winners, the Georgia Bulldogs. He totaled 348 yards and four touchdowns.