USC study explores state efforts helping the homeless population find shelter for their pets

Many people experiencing homelessness end up on the streets when their last connection with family and friends is cut and often, pets become important companions, but many interim shelters aren't equipped to accept them.

Frank Shands is still battling the challenges that he said led him to homelessness. His one reassuring constant has been little Bolo.

"Bolo is like my family. You know what I mean, he gets me up and helps me go through my day," Shands said. "When I don't have him, I miss him."

Shands said he refused to move into temporary shelters where he couldn't take Bolo. Fortunately, the two recently found permanent housing where they can live together.

"Before that, we were living in my car, my car got impounded and we didn't have any place to go, and we found these people who let us in and I appreciate them," Shands said.

Nicholas Weinmeister with USC's Homelessness Policy Research Institute said interim shelters that accept pets are rare, but about five years ago, the state decided to invest in them.

"California took the step not to just push out more general homelessness funding but funding that is specifically targeted for populations that we know have unique needs," Weinmeister said. "That is something that we are really interested in seeing."

USC teamed up with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to analyze the impacts of California's Pet Assistance and Support Program (PAS). Since its creation in 2019, it has distributed more than $15 million to 243 sites statewide, including Father Joe's Villages in San Diego.

"Those paw dollars gave us the ability to bring in resources that we didn't have before for our dog owners," said Jesse Casement, chief client services officer at Father Joe's Villages.

Father Joe's created spaces like dog yards and bathing areas. Weinmeister said USC's research suggests 20% of the pet owners who've been supported by PAS programs went on to permanent housing. That number is higher than the statewide permanent placement rate of 13% and he said the animals have benefited too, receiving critical healthcare.

"Thousands of animals that were able to receive either spay and neuter services or vaccination or a stable source of food or general care," Weinmeister said.

PAS funding is set to expire next summer. USC plans to conduct a more comprehensive, final examination of its impacts and costs. Weinmeister said other states, including New York, are now looking at creating similar programs.

"He's a lucky dog. He's the luckiest dog west of the Mississippi," Shands said.

Shands spoils Bolo as much as he can. When he was at his lowest and very alone, he said it was Bolo who comforted him.

"When I became homeless, and I had a dog, I could see why it's companionship, it's friendship," Shands said.