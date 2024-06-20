USC student will not face charges in deadly stabbing on Greek Row, prosecutors say

USC student will not face charges in deadly stabbing on Greek Row

The University of Southern California student accused of fatally stabbing a man he allegedly saw trying to break into a car will not face criminal charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Ivan Gallegos, 19, and two other people approached the man in the 700 block of West 28th Street around 8:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, identified by police as 27-year-old Xavier Cerf, was not breathing when officers arrived. Cerf was believed to be homeless, police said.

Gallegos stabbed Cerf multiple times and remained at the scene before being detained by officers, police said. He was initially held on $2 million bail.

Police said the two people with Gallegos were questioned and later released.

On Thursday, the DA's office said it would not be pursuing charges against Gallegos.

"After careful consideration and a thorough review of all available evidence, we have decided not to pursue charges against USC student Ivan Gallegos," DA's office spokeswoman Venusse D. Dunn wrote in a statement.

"We believe that Mr. Gallegos's actions were driven by a genuine fear for his life and the lives of others," Dunn wrote. "Our heart goes out to the deceased's family, friends and everyone impacted by this tragic incident."

Upon release from LAPD 77th Station on Thursday afternoon, media gathered in anticipation that Gallegos would speak publicly. His mother said that he was traumatized and was not ready to speak, and just wanted to go home.

USC has said Gallegos was a student in the Marshall School of Business.