USC student allegedly raped by Lyft driver

Police are searching for a Lyft driver that allegedly raped a USC student outside her apartment.

The alleged sexual assault happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 as the female student returned home from a club in West Hollywood, according to USC's Department of Public Safety.

The Lyft driver allegedly raped the woman inside his car after the pair reached her apartment in the 3600 block of South Grand Avenue.

USC described the suspect's vehicle as a black sedan. The victim described the driver as a thinly-built man between the age of 25-35 years old with a black beard and black hair.

Authorities urged witnesses or anyone with information regarding the case to call public safety at (213) 740-6000 or the Los Angeles Police Department at (213) 485-6571.