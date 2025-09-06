USC routs Georgia Southern 59-20 in former coach Clay Helton's return to the Coliseum

Makai Lemon made touchdown catches of 62 and 74 yards in the first quarter, Jayden Maiava passed for 412 yards and four scores, and Southern California trounced former coach Clay Helton's Georgia Southern 59-20 Saturday night.

Waymond Jordan rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Ja'Kobi Lane made an exceptional one-handed TD catch as the Trojans (2-0) racked up 755 total yards. Walker Lyons also caught a TD pass, while Eli Sanders ran for two scores.

Helton spent parts of eight seasons as the head coach at USC, winning a Rose Bowl and a Pac-12 title. He also failed to achieve the national championship contention demanded of USC coaches before he was fired two games into the 2021 season.

The Coliseum did the rare honor of welcoming Helton by name while he led Georgia Southern onto the famed field Saturday, although he was greeted mostly with boos.

Camden Brown caught two TD passes in the first half for the Eagles, who have begun Helton's fourth season with road losses to Fresno State and USC by a combined 101-34.

In his second game at USC, juco transfer Jordan rushed for more yards than any tailback in Lincoln Riley's four-year tenure. Maiava's 412 yards passing were the 14th-most in USC history, boosted by four pass plays longer than 50 yards.

But Georgia Southern led less than two minutes after the opening kickoff when Jordan fumbled and Brown caught a 32-yard TD pass from Weston Bryan on the first career throw by the freshman quarterback.

USC answered with that one-handed TD catch by Lane, who hauled in Maiava's throw despite defensive pass interference. Less than two minutes later, Lemon turned a short reception into a 62-yard TD romp through the Eagles' secondary.

Jordan made a 36-yard TD run early in the second half. King Miller made a 41-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Helton's son, Turner, went 4 of 9 for 24 yards in the fourth quarter. The product of nearby Palos Verdes High School transferred from his uncle's program at Western Kentucky last spring to join his father at Georgia Southern.

Takeaways

USC's offense looks potent, racking up seven plays longer than 35 yards after scoring 73 points against Missouri State last week. The defense isn't nearly as impressive, with Georgia Southern consistently driving into USC territory and revealing flaws that better opponents can exploit.

Up next

Georgia Southern finally gets its home opener against Jacksonville State on Sept. 13.

USC visits Purdue for its Big Ten opener on Sept. 13.