Reward offered as LAPD searches for hit-and-run suspect who struck pedestrian near USC

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian who was walking through a crosswalk near the USC campus last week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 1, at approximately 10:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were called to the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 36th Street after learning of the crash, police said.

A still from surveillance footage showing the moments after a pedestrian was struck near the USC campus on Oct. 1, 2025. Los Angeles Police Department

Investigators determined that a black sedan traveling south on Vermont Avenue hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street, and instead of stopping, continued driving in the same direction without stopping to help.

Video posted to LAPD's YouTube channel shows the car striking the pedestrian, who appeared to fly through the air before landing on the other end of the intersection. They almost strike another group of three pedestrians crossing on the other side of the road.

Investigators have not yet provided a suspect or vehicle description.

As with all hit-and-run crashes resulting in injury in the city of Los Angeles, a standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 458-3472.