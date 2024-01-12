USC guard Isaiah Collier to miss at least a month with a hand injury
Southern California's Isaiah Collier is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hand injury.
The freshman guard got hurt in the Trojans' loss to Washington State on Wednesday.
His absence is a major loss for the Trojans (8-8, 2-3 Pac-12). Collier has been the league's freshman of the week a leading three times this season.
He is the team's second-leading scorer with 15.4 points and has started all 16 games this season.
