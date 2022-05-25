USC gas leak prompts partial closure of campus

USC public safety officials reported Wednesday a "moderate gas leak" at 3660 Trousdale Parkway on the University Park campus.

It was reported around 10 a.m. The leak prompted a closure of an area between Childs Way and Bloom Walk, between Trousdale Parkway and Pardee Way.

People were being urged to avoid the area during that time.

Around 11:39 a.m., officials said the gas leak was contained and the area was reopened.

Crews remained on the scene doing repair work.

The cause is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported.