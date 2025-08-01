Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD bomb squad investigates possible explosive device at USC campus parking structure

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Access to one of USC's campus parking structures was restricted on Friday afternoon as the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad investigated a reported finding of a military ordnance.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they were informed by police around 1 p.m. that grenades were found in storage in the 3600 block of McClintock Avenue on the USC campus. 

Later in the afternoon, the university said that the military ordnance found in a storage area was determined by police to be inert.

The discovery of the explosives came two weeks after three Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were killed when a seized grenade detonated. 

screenshot-2025-08-01-134002.png
Police respond to a USC parking structure for reports of a possibly explosive device.  KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue