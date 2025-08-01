LAPD bomb squad investigates possible explosive device at USC campus parking structure

Access to one of USC's campus parking structures was restricted on Friday afternoon as the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad investigated a reported finding of a military ordnance.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they were informed by police around 1 p.m. that grenades were found in storage in the 3600 block of McClintock Avenue on the USC campus.

Later in the afternoon, the university said that the military ordnance found in a storage area was determined by police to be inert.

The discovery of the explosives came two weeks after three Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were killed when a seized grenade detonated.

Police respond to a USC parking structure for reports of a possibly explosive device. KCAL News