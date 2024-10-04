Upland police say DUI driver was twice legal limit when he killed woman in crash

Police say that the drunk driver who left an Upland grandmother dead earlier this week was twice the legal limit when he triggered the violent crash, and that he had just been arrested a different DUI charge just months ago.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday when the high-speed collision happened at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and 15th Street, according to the Upland Police Department.

Investigators say that the alleged drunk driver, identified now as 25-year-old Jose Ramirez, broadsided another car while speeding through the crossing, leaving a beloved 83-year-old grandmother dead and her granddaughter in critical condition.

"He hit her so hard that the trajectory kept them together," said Robert Velto, who witnessed the crash and said Ramirez was probably driving at around 80 miles per hour. "I tapped the lady on the shoulder and I said, 'Ma'am, are you okay?' Nothing. Reach in, tried to find a pulse, there was nothing."

Investigators say that the woman, who has not yet been identified, was traveling east on 15th when they were hit by Ramirez, who was driving southbound on Euclid.

"One of her grandkids sees her die right next to her. It was senseless," Velto said. "I was saddened, but I was more upset."

The granddaughter's condition was not available at the latest.

Police say that Ramirez was twice the legal limit when the crash happened, and that he was arrested on a separate DUI charge just three months ago in July

This is why the San Bernardino County District Attorney decided to file a murder charge in the case. He was also charged with driving under the influence, causing great bodily injury. He is being held on $1 million bail.

"Someone needlessly lost their lives due to idiotic decision making, like thinking 'I can drive with twice the legal limit of alcohol in my blood,'" said a statement from Upland Police Chief Marcelo A. Blanco. "Please 'Don't Drink and Drive,' it can have life altering consequences."

Ramirez is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.