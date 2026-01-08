Upland ice cream shop cashier robbed at knifepoint

Investigators released security camera videos showing a man robbing an Upland ice cream shop cashier at knifepoint the day after Christmas.

Cashier Sandra Cornejo said the suspect ordered Oreo ice cream before pulling out a knife and demanding money.

"I was just like, 'Okay, I'll do it, just don't do anything else.' I gave him the money and he left," she said.

Before running away, the suspect demanded that Cornejo go to the back of the shop and get on her knees. When he left the shop, Cornejo called 911.

"They want the money," she said. "So, if you don't do it, they're just going to hurt you or something. So, I just gave him the money, what he wanted, because that was all he wanted, the money."

The Upland Police Department commended her for remaining calm during the tense encounter.

"She wasn't trying to be a hero," Lt. Marci Williams said. "That way, the guy gets what he wants and he goes, leaves the business and she's safe."

Upland police described the suspect as a 5-foot-10 man in his 40s. Upland PD

Investigators urged anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Song at psong@uplandpd.org.