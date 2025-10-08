Updated audit finds no overpayment to Santa Ana police union

An updated audit of the Santa Ana Police Officers Association's finances has determined that the city did not overpay the union, contrary to the initial probe's findings.

Last week, Councilman Benjamin Vazquez accused the union of financial misconduct after the initial audit revealed that the city had overpaid the SAPOA's health benefits account by $3 million in 2023. Despite the apparent overpayment, the union reported a nearly $609,000 deficit for its health benefit account.

The Santa Ana Police Officers Association vehemently denied the allegations, describing them in a statement as "simply untrue and distorted.

"We are shocked, outraged, and also saddened by the accusations made by Mayor Pro Tem Vasquez," SAPOA president John Kachirisky wrote in a statement. "We welcomed the audit because there is nothing to hide."

Following the initial audit, Vazquez demanded that the California Department of Justice investigate the police union. In a letter to the California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Vazquez wrote that "the presence of both large overpayments and a deficit raises serious concerns about financial mismanagement or potential misuse of public dollars."

"If there's money missing, I'm going to go look for it," Vazquez said in an interview. "We're going to retrieve it and make sure it's spent the right way."

He continued to lobby for the investigation following the updated findings.

"This amended audit does not show the excess amount and POA is hoping the city does not collect on those funds," Vazquez said. "No more than ever we need the DOJ to investigate and audit all of the POA. "