University researchers offer soil testing for Eaton, Palisades fire-area homeowners

University researchers are looking for homeowners near the Palisades and Eaton fire areas to participate in a soil sampling study to test for possible wildfire pollutants.

Disaster recovery experts from Loyola Marymount University, UCLA, and Purdue University serve in the Community Action Project LA program, which is free to homeowners who choose to participate.

Soil and water samples will be taken from yards, gardens, and pools. Organizers say the results will be grouped and mapped by neighborhood and will be available one to two weeks after the samples are collected.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, charged with property cleanup in fire-damaged zones, said it will not do any soil sampling. The agency is responsible for removing fire ash and debris, foundations, up to 6 inches of soil in the ash footprint (if necessary and safe to do so) and household hazardous materials not removed by the Environmental Protection Agency in Phase 1, according to the County of Los Angeles.

The university project is part of a data-informed civic action, that will "enable household members and business owners to be proactive recovery partners."

In addition to collecting soil samples, researchers will survey community experiences and concerns so that they can then be addressed by officials and decision-makers.

Those wishing to participate can fill out an enrollment form here. Funding for the project limits the number of tests that can done. Homeowners will be emailed if their property is selected and will be informed which day a sample will be taken a few days in advance.