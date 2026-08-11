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Universal Studios to install additional sound barriers after neighbors complain about noisy Fast & Furious ride

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A last-minute addition is being added to Universal Studios Hollywood's newest ride with hopes of appeasing some nearby residents.

According to Los Angeles City Councilmember Adrin Nazarian, the theme park will install two additional sound barriers near Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which is set to open officially in the near future. 

Nazarian says that, while recent sound testing met the park's sound requirements, they'll install the barriers to reduce noise even further.

Efforts to suppress the sounds come after neighbors have complained about riders screaming aboard the rollercoaster.

"Like every 30-40 seconds, you just keep hearing screams," neighbor Craig Strong told CBS LA last month. "It's like this is going to be our new sound in the neighborhood all day long."

Nazarian says a community meeting will be scheduled in the near future for residents to hear directly from Universal Studios about the issue.

NBCUniversal has previously outlined a number of steps to address noise on its website, including installing 900 feet of sound walls, using pea gravel to help quiet the track, and designing the coaster cars to rotate so screams won't always face the neighborhood. In a statement issued on July 28, a spokesperson for Universal Studios said they welcome feedback from neighbors.

"We appreciate hearing from the community, and that feedback is an important part of the process," the spokesperson said. "The coaster is currently in technical rehearsals. As part of that process, we are actively reviewing sound levels."

Construction is expected to be complete in early September. The ride is expected to open in full later this year. 

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