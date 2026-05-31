Man killed in shooting at Universal Studios Park & Ride parking lot

A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Universal Studios Park & Ride in Studio City on Sunday morning, according to Los Angeles police.

Officers said that the shooting happened at around 11:20 a.m. near the parking lot in the 10800 block of Ventura Boulevard. By the time they arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled the area.

Arriving first responders found the victim, only described as a man in his 40s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

LAPD detectives did not provide information on the suspect or motive in the incident as their preliminary investigation got underway.

A Metro spokesperson shared a statement with CBS LA upon request, stating that the shooting was not related to their services and that it only happened in the surrounding area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.