Ukrainian family brings strength to Playa Vista through restaurant 'Mom, Please'

A Ukrainian family who came to Los Angeles for refuge last year is honoring their homeland with traditional Ukrainian dishes at their restaurant Mom, Please in Playa Vista.

The family embarked on a mission to preserve their cultural heritage by opening a Ukrainian restaurant. The local spot has been a place of community for expatriates fleeing from the war in Ukraine.

"When the war started my family lost everything," said Oleskii Kochetkov, owner of Mom, Please.

Kochetkov was a business consultant in Ukraine and had barber shops, pizzerias, sushi shops and a family bakery. "A Russian rocket destroyed the bakery and my father died," he told KCAL News Thursday.

The family was forced to leave the only life they knew and head to California. Kochetkov said they named the restaurant Mom, Please because when his mother cooks, it brings her joy.