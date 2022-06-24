UCLA's Peyton Watson drafted 30th overall, rights traded to Denver

The Nuggets acquired the rights from Oklahoma City to the 30th pick — the final pick of the first round — UCLA freshman Peyton Watson.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Peyton Watson pose for photos after Watson was drafted with the 30th overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

Watson, who is 6-8 with a 7-foot wingspan, averaged 3.3 points and 12.7 minutes in 32 games with the Bruins.

The guard-forward from nearby Long Beach had 19 blocked shots, which ranked second on the team.

Watson was an honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.