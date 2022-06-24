UCLA's Peyton Watson drafted 30th overall, rights traded to Denver
The Nuggets acquired the rights from Oklahoma City to the 30th pick — the final pick of the first round — UCLA freshman Peyton Watson.
Watson, who is 6-8 with a 7-foot wingspan, averaged 3.3 points and 12.7 minutes in 32 games with the Bruins.
The guard-forward from nearby Long Beach had 19 blocked shots, which ranked second on the team.
Watson was an honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.
